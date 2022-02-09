Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OXY. Mizuho lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

