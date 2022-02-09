Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sonos, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sonos in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11.

SONO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sonos by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in Sonos by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 785,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after buying an additional 30,320 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth about $752,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Sonos by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,060,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

