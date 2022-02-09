Equities Analysts Set Expectations for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $7.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.90. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

EWBC opened at $91.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $65.22 and a 52-week high of $91.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day moving average is $79.10.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in East West Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.