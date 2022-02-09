Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter.

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. raised Franco-Nevada to a “buy” rating and set a C$201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$190.00.

Shares of FNV opened at C$177.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$169.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$176.50. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$133.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$205.25. The firm has a market cap of C$33.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 13.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

In other news, Director David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.36, for a total transaction of C$921,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,204,085.66. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total value of C$1,136,363.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,657,396.41. Insiders have sold 18,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,605 in the last three months.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

