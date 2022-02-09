Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.660-$0.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.640-$2.740 EPS.

Shares of ELS stock traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $78.22. 15,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

