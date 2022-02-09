ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ESE traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.48. 291,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,873. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.08 and its 200-day moving average is $86.01. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $787,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESE shares. TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

