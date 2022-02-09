ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE ESE traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.48. 291,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,873. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.08 and its 200-day moving average is $86.01. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESE shares. TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
About ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.
Featured Articles
