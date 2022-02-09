ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Gap Up to $5.46

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.46, but opened at $5.75. ESS Tech shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 5,756 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWH shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.25). Equities analysts anticipate that ESS Tech Inc will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ESS Tech news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWH. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 46.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

