ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX) Trading 5.9% Higher

ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.
