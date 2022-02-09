Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $27,919.47

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $27,919.47 and $82,108.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00041942 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00107753 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.