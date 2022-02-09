Ethereum Gold Price Reaches $0.0147 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $297,022.74 and $13.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00041280 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00107565 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

ETG is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

