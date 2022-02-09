Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE:ES opened at $87.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $92.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.