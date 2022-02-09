EVN AG (EVNVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on February 22nd

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0759 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVNVY remained flat at $$5.82 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. EVN has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

Separately, AlphaValue cut shares of EVN to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies.

