EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.25

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVRZF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVRAZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $649.00 target price on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

