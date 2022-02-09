Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Pi Financial

Pi Financial upgraded shares of Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Excellon Resources from C$4.15 to C$2.40 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of TSE EXN opened at C$0.82 on Monday. Excellon Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$11.52 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Excellon Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

