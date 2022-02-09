Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.09.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC stock opened at $43.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68.

In other news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.