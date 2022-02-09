Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Down 2.9%

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.67 and last traded at $27.82. Approximately 4,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 293,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

EXFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Get Expensify alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.24.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expensify Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $3,115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. OpenView Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $441,947,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Expensify Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.