Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $325.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) to report sales of $325.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expro Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $322.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $329.40 million. Expro Group posted sales of $96.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Expro Group.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $114.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expro Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

XPRO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.28. 529,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,722. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85. Expro Group has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $308,000.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

