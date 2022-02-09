Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $109.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.71.

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 44,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.71. 178,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,509. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.30. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

