Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,447 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $22.05.

