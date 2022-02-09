FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FIGS. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32. FIGS has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. On average, analysts forecast that FIGS will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $3,053,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 177,489 shares of company stock worth $5,767,547 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,641,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,202,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,974,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

