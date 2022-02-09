FIL Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.21% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $108,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,887,000 after buying an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,320,566,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,324,321,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $891,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,460.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,589.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,752.56. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,976.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

