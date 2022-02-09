FIL Ltd Has $83.94 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.09% of Zoetis worth $83,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $4,401,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $4,092,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

NYSE ZTS opened at $201.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.12. The company has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,130 shares of company stock worth $3,846,149 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

