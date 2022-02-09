FIL Ltd Sells 548,312 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 548,312 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 1.91% of Voya Financial worth $129,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,810,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,291,000 after purchasing an additional 83,606 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,864,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,842,000 after acquiring an additional 75,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,758,000 after acquiring an additional 73,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,430,000 after acquiring an additional 187,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,683,000 after acquiring an additional 220,195 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.21. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

