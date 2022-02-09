Financial Advisory Service Inc. Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 136.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $600.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $247.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $607.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

