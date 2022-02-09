Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 103 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 93.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 324,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,969 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 30.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $279.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.96. The firm has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

