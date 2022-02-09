Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 181 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after acquiring an additional 396,470 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,621,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in BlackRock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.21.

Shares of BLK opened at $807.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $122.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $873.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $894.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

