Financial Advisory Service Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $267.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.94.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

