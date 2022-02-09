Financial Advisory Service Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $256.05 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.36 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

