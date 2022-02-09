Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 999 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 67,558 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $233.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

