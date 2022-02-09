Financial Analysis: Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) & W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US 5.68% 244.89% 24.18% W&T Offshore -20.39% -4.76% 1.09%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lonestar Resources US and W&T Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A W&T Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00

W&T Offshore has a consensus target price of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 48.68%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.2% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and W&T Offshore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $116.23 million 0.01 -$118.86 million N/A N/A W&T Offshore $346.63 million 1.71 $37.79 million ($0.70) -5.96

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Lonestar Resources US on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

