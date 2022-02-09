Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 47,463 shares.The stock last traded at $32.10 and had previously closed at $32.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.26. The company has a market cap of $505.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 36.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 1,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 102,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.