Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Raymond James

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.11.

FTT stock traded up C$1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 356,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,718. The firm has a market cap of C$5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$29.35 and a 1-year high of C$40.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.17.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.3299999 EPS for the current year.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

