FireAngel Safety Technology Group’s (FA) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.70. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 12.41 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 28.63 ($0.39). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.15.

In related news, insider John Conoley acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £42,000 ($56,795.13).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

