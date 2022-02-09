First Foundation Advisors Buys 1,418 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,018,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $147,948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $146.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.41 and its 200-day moving average is $161.66. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $231.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

