First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REET. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,521 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,161,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after buying an additional 102,913 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,029,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,629,000 after buying an additional 90,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,682,000 after buying an additional 829,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,581,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REET traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. 1,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,009. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05.

