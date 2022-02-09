First Foundation Advisors Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,940 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 124,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 35,969 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NBW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.22. 3,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,619. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0448 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

