First Foundation Advisors Has $2.28 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fortinet by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,272,913,000 after buying an additional 226,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,191,000 after buying an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,983,000 after buying an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,998,000 after buying an additional 93,906 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $7.40 on Wednesday, hitting $322.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.63 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.12 and a 200-day moving average of $314.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total value of $808,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.82.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.