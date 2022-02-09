First Foundation Advisors Sells 151 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.91. 43,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459,286. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

