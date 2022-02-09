First Manhattan Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,299 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $15,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. FMR LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JEF opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.45. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.31%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

