First Manhattan Co. Has $26.54 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $26,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

