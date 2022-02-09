First Manhattan Co. Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,106,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,039,000 after purchasing an additional 160,747 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 104,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,771,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 30.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $172.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.93.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

