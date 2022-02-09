First Manhattan Co. Sells 101,536 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,536 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.08% of Ameren worth $17,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 23.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 572,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,213,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 10.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.93.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

