First Manhattan Co. Sells 4,769 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

OTIS opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.31 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

