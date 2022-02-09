First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2,597.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter worth $98,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter worth $320,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 1,194.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 91,472 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 153.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 198,788 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.33. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

