First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New $237,000 Investment in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,218 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $13.89.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $49,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $64,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,150 shares of company stock worth $268,490. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.