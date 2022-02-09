First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New $249,000 Investment in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,255,000 after buying an additional 542,234 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Rayonier by 27.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,936,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,179,000 after buying an additional 1,697,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rayonier by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,808,000 after buying an additional 344,257 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the second quarter worth $118,157,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,098,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after purchasing an additional 346,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

RYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.