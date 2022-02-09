First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 424 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $116.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.88. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

