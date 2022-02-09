First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 169,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,994. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

STL stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $30.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.59%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

