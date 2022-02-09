First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 283 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after acquiring an additional 51,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NPO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of NPO opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.49. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.66 and a twelve month high of $117.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.