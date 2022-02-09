First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 633 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,550,000 after purchasing an additional 758,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,178,000 after acquiring an additional 244,461 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,737,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,336,000 after acquiring an additional 347,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,318,000 after acquiring an additional 696,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,079,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,405,000 after acquiring an additional 104,560 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $107.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.71. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.